It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Nic Bonotto. He died in his sleep (due to complications from ALS) at the age of 44 at his home in Los Gatos, CA on January 7, 2023.

Nic was born in Salinas, CA, and lived in the small farming town of Gonzales until his family moved to Napa, CA when he was 8. Napa is where he met his best friend, Paul Hartman, and several other lifelong comrades. He took up snowboarding and loved the feeling of floating across the snow. In middle school, he went on a fateful trip to Catalina Island for marine science camp, where he met his longtime pen pal and future wife, Suzie (Nishikawa) Bonotto.

Nic attended Napa High School, where he was a student leader, honors student and set national records in throwing the javelin. Nic loved to sing and was a member of the Napa High choir. His love of music took him to Australia and New Zealand with the choir, and he regularly attended concerts all over the Bay Area, often to see his favorite band, Pearl Jam. His senior year, he took a ceramics class and instantly fell in love with it, which planted a seed that would change his life.

Nic was a vibrant student of the world. There wasn't a mountain, wave or adventure he didn't delight in experiencing. After getting his undergrad degree in political science at UC Santa Cruz, Nic worked for an educational non-profit and began dating Suzie. A few years later, Nic decided to follow in his beloved mother's footsteps and become a teacher. He got his Masters degree in Education from University of San Francisco and began his career teaching government and economics at Gilroy High School.

Nic proposed to Suzie in one of their favorite places, Lake Tahoe, and they were married in 2005 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, which would later become their home. They built a life full of love, adventures and art, surrounded by many wonderful friends. Nic was a devoted, tender and loving dad to his three children, Mason, Evie and Ellie. Being a parent brought him joy, and he was always there for his kids.Having continued his hobby of ceramics, Nic decided to combine his love of education and art to make a living out of what he loved doing. He got his art credential, and taught art at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara, where he built a well renowned ceramics studio and program. He loved teaching students how to embrace the imperfection and beauty of ceramics.In late 2019, Nic was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that results in the progressive loss of voluntary muscle control that affects the ability to eat, speak, move, and finally the ability to breathe. Currently, there is no cure. Nic was determined (aka stubborn) and would not let ALS get the best of him. He made the most of what he could do even as his condition progressed – he adapted and remained active. He continued to teach for as long as he could because he wanted to provide a creative outlet for his students during COVID lockdown. Never one to back away from a challenge, Nic continued to travel, attend 49er and Giants games, go to Pearl Jam shows and Bottle Rock, make wine, raise money for ALS awareness and research, watch all of his kids sporting events, and spend quality time with his friends and family.

Nic is survived by his incredibly devoted wife, Suzie, his three amazing children of whom he was so proud — Mason (12), Evie (10) and Ellie (8), his loving parents, Pam and Vince, his adoring older brother, Vince, and a plethora of fantastic family and friends who have been there for Nic and his family through all the good and tough times.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the following: To support an education fund for Nic's children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memoriam-for-the-family-of-nic-bonotto

To support ALS research at http://secure.alsagoldenwest.org/goto/InLovingMemoryofNicBonotto