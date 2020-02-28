Nicholas David Vassos
1948 - 2020
Nicholas David Vassos died unexpectedly in Napa, on January 15, 2020, just shy of his 72nd birthday.
Nick was born in Vallejo, on February 5, 1948 to Betty and Manuel Vassos. He was raised in Benicia, graduating from Benicia High School in 1966. He met and married the love of his life, Maureen Walsh, in 1968. They welcomed two children into their lives, a daughter, Alexandra in 1969, and a son, Nicholas in 1972. Nick was a fun loving husband, father, and grandfather. Nick was a talented craftsman, who spent his career as a union carpenter, then superintendent. He loved the work he did, but most of all, he loved his family. Nick was completely in his element when he was entertaining family and friends.
Nick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maureen Vassos; daughter, Alexandra Vassos; mother, Betty Vassos; sister, Beth Mancl; niece, Becky Masel; grandson, Jack Kennard; grandson, Manny Vassos; granddaughter, Sienna Kennard; dog Angie; many beloved cousins, extended family and friends.
Nick is preceded in death by his son, Nicholas M Vassos; father, Manuel N Vassos.
Nick loved a party, so a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.