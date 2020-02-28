Nicholas David Vassos

Nick was born in Vallejo, on February 5, 1948 to Betty and Manuel Vassos. He was raised in Benicia, graduating from Benicia High School in 1966. He met and married the love of his life, Maureen Walsh, in 1968. They welcomed two children into their lives, a daughter, Alexandra in 1969, and a son, Nicholas in 1972. Nick was a fun loving husband, father, and grandfather. Nick was a talented craftsman, who spent his career as a union carpenter, then superintendent. He loved the work he did, but most of all, he loved his family. Nick was completely in his element when he was entertaining family and friends.