1978—2018
Nicklaus R. Weitz passed away on November 14th, 2018 at OHSU hospital in Portland Oregon after a nearly three year battle with cancer. He was a devoted father, a loving husband and the backbone of his family.
Nick was born on December 13th 1978 in Longview Washington to Jack and Laura Weitz (Bailey). At the age of five he moved with his family to Napa California where he remained until returning back the pacific northwest in 2001 to attend Heald collage. He became a husband and a father in 2002 when he married Amy Walen. They had a son together, Donovan in 2004. He worked for McMenamins as a waiter a later as a computer technician before opening his own restaurant, Miss Delta in 2012. He married his sweetheart Melissa Hansen in 2016.
Nick is survived by His mother Laura, his sons Donovan and Shae, His wife Melissa and her son Damon, and his brother and sister Jack and Maria along with his nephews Leif and Oliver.
Flowers can be sent to: Rose City Funeral Home, 5625NE Fremont Street, Portland, OR 97213
There will be a service at the Heathman Lodge in Vancouver on Friday Nov 30th at 6:00PM