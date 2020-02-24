Norbert “Bert” Joseph Doll

Having learned to play the piano and guitar from his mother, Bert’s wanderlust spirit led him to share his musical talents all over the world. He performed in subways, taverns, piano bars and cruise ships. Eventually, he found his home in San Francisco where he met the love of his life, Reiko (Ando) Doiron. Bert continued to follow his passion and performed throughout the Bay Area singing in numerous venues including communities for the elderly in San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma Counties. He especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends with stories of his adventures and singing the latest version of his favorite songs. Bert documented his life story and aspirations in his incredible “Troubadour: Origins & Journeys” CD. Bert will be remembered as a kind, gentle, loving, and charming gentleman who was quick to share his beautiful smile.