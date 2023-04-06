NAPA - Noreen A. Hanna, age 83, died on January 6, 2023, at Berkshire Assisted Living in Napa, CA, due to kidney failure and dementia.

Noreen was born in Napa, CA, to Thomas James Hanna (born in San Francisco, CA) and Eileen Jordan Hanna of Napa, CA, on November 28, 1939. She attended St. John's Catholic School for elementary and middle school. She graduated from Napa Valley High School, Napa College, CSU, San Francisco, where she received her BA in Elementary Education and her California Teaching Degree. She later returned to CSU, Sonoma, for a Reading Specialist Credential as well as a General Administrative Services Credential. Lastly, she attended the University of San Francisco where she received her Master Degree in General Administrative Services.

Noreen was married to Leon Gotcher for nine years until this union ended in divorce in November 1980. At that time Noreen returned to her maiden name, Hanna. Noreen had always wanted to be a nurse or a teacher. She went to Holy Cross Nursing School in Oakland for a while, and then realized it was not a good fit for her and refocused her goals on teaching.

When there were no vacancies in Napa at the time Noreen moved to Las Vegas, NV, and taught Third Grade for half a year. Then there was a teaching position that opened up in Napa, CA, and Noreen started teaching Fourth Grade at John L. Shearer Elementary School in Napa, CA. She taught Fourth Grade at Shearer School from 1963 to 1979, a total of 16 years. Noreen thoroughly enjoyed teaching her Fourth Graders. Since Noreen could not have children of her own, her family always felt that she gave all that love she had in her heart for children to her Fourth Graders. Then Noreen became a Principal which is an administrative role.

She was Principal of El Centro Elementary School for one year then the Principal of the Napa Valley Adult School until 1999. Noreen retired from the Napa Valley School District after 36 years of service. After retiring from the Napa Valley Unified School District Noreen continued in the field of Education and Teaching as a contractor until 2009. Her last Teaching/Instructor position was at the University of California, Berkeley, CA, as the Adult Education Credential Instructor / Coordinated Compliance Review. Noreen enjoyed the fact that she had taught from the Elementary school level all the way to the University of California.

Noreen was an avid reader and loved to travel. She traveled in Europe, India, Nepal, Singapore, Hong Kong, as well as New Zealand and Australia one summer as a chaperone to the Napa High School Choir. Noreen was active in numerous Community Services and Professional Organizations. She was a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, the Napa High School class of 1957, Alumni Association, Retired Teachers Association, AAUW and the Jordan Family Foundation.

Noreen is predeceased by her parents; sister, Chris Hanna Aultman; sister, Thomasina J. Hanna; stepmother, Bette Hanna; grandmother, Irene C. Jordan (better known as Mauie); and former husband, Leon Gotcher. Noreen is survived by her younger sister, Patricia Hanna; nephew, Joe Aultman; and half-brother, Tommy Hanna; along with beloved cousins, her many Godchildren, and her helper and friend, Tammie Baker.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1: 00 PM at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa, CA. Followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:30 PM at the home of Julie and John Jones at 1093 Orchard Ave., Napa, CA, 94558.