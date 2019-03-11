Norma A. Guisinger

1936—2019
Norma Guisinger age 82 of Napa, beloved mother of three went to heaven on March 7, 2019. She was born in Cass County, MI on November 12, 1936 to Maurice and Roberta Guisinger. She moved to Napa in 1969 and worked as a Dental Assistant for nearly 20 years. She was known for her apple pie, warm heart and beautiful smile and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Webster (Diane) of Fairfax, VA, Norman Webster of Caledonia, MI and a Daughter Brenda Webster-Sigler (Farrell) of Fairfield, CA. One brother Roger Guisinger (Dina) of Bristow, VA. and 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her grandson Kris Heathcote, two sisters and one brother.
To honor her wishes, she will be laid to rest in Marcellus, MI.