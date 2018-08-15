1922—2018
Norma Blaylock Arndt, 96, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 following a brief illness.
A resident of Napa for more than sixty years, Norma owned and operated Nor Mar Fabrics on Main Street for twenty-nine years and was a longtime member of Soroptimist International of Napa.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 am Saturday, Aug. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third Street in Napa, with a reception immediately following. Committal will follow at 2:00 pm at Napa Valley Memorial Park, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy.
Friends may pay their respects from 12:00-6:00 p.m. Friday at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, now on the grounds of Napa Valley Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be made to the Soroptimist Scholarship Fund or to the charity of the donor’s choice.