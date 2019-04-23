1941—2019
Norma Fay (Thompson) Hammond passed in peace during the early morning hours of April 5th, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents James Harry Thompson and Hallie Pearl (Robertson)Thompson, siblings Hallie (Frank) McClure, Allyne (Howard) Hagood, Eugene (Dorothy), George (Coreen), James (Mary), and William (Juanita) Thompson. She is survived by Jeffery Dwight Hammond her husband of 50 years, brother Jefferson (Charlotte), plus her many nieces, nephews, and their children. Norma helped raise her four step-children Gregory (Jana), Jeffery, June (Ken) Fortner, and Mark Hammond. Additionally, she had six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She also helped in raising her favorite grandson Kevin (Joy) Fortner, loving niece Brenda Kay (Hagood-Honeycutt) Arnold, and great nephew Justin Honeycutt (Joy Horvath). She was most comfortable visiting with friends and family at home, around camp fires, and in small gatherings. For her, rain was always a reason to shop and sunshine was for enjoying a spirited drive. She and Jeff traveled for many years on touring motorcycles and later in motorhomes, seeing most of north America. Of the many places they visited, she most enjoyed summers in Alaska. At home in Napa she enjoyed Wednesday lunches at Applebees with Espie and friends, as well as baking, making porcelain dolls, and reading. She always had dogs to love and leaves Greta & Zeva to watch over Jeff.
Her service is on April 26, 11am (doors open 10) at Tulocay Cemetery.