1933—2019
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Norma Jeanne (Pridmore) Tarap, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at 86 years old, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the Pridmore family ranch in Capell Valley on January 9, 1933, the second eldest child and only girl of Stella Antionette Gomez and Charles Albert Pridmore.
To those closest to her, she was affectionately known as “Jeannie.” In 1950, at the Dream Bowl dance hall, she met and fell in love with Navy Seaman James Ignatz Tarap of Oakdale, Allegheny County, PA. A year later, Jeannie and Jim were married on June 9, 1951, in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Reno. Shortly after marrying, the two built their forever home on a piece of the Old Raney Ranch near Capell Valley and over the years, they welcomed and raised five children.
Jeannie’s greatest joy in life was her family. Her second greatest joy was manning the stove to cook the countless and treasured family recipes for her loved ones. Jeannie presided over every family get-together, holiday party, and Sunday dinner like a judge with her gavel. She was no stranger to hard work; she worked from sun up to sun down, all-the-while remaining the most elegant woman in the room. She exemplified beauty inside and out; she was the embodiment of dedication and integrity. She was the family’s North Star, the matriarch, the lady in charge, the family caretaker, the person everyone turned to for guidance and unconditional love. Her presence will be forever missed.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents Stella and Charles Pridmore, her loving husband Jim, brothers Charles “Chuck”, Ray, and Kenneth Pridmore, son Ray Tarap, and granddaughter Raney Tarap.
Jeannie is survived by her only remaining sibling Joe (Patty) Pridmore, and devoted children Linda Parker, Mike Tarap, Dennis (Vickie) Tarap, and Paul (Ailene) Tarap. Also surviving are her much loved grandchildren and greatgrandchildren who have a lifetime of happy memories of times spent with their Grandma Jeannie. She also leaves behind countless nieces and nephews, and many other extended family members. Lastly, she leaves behind a love she found late in life, a Bichon-Poodle mix named Ziggy.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA 94558, with the rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, CA 94558. Jeannie’s family asks that you join them for refreshments served in the reception room at the church following the service. A private family burial will be at Tulocay Cemetery thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Jeannie’s memory to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson St, Napa, CA 94559.