1930—2018
Norman Albert Silva , of Rio Vista, Ca passed away on Dec. 12, 2018. Norman was born on Nov. 16, 1930 to Albert and May Silva, and was their only child. He graduated from Benicia HS and served in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, Norm worked as a electronics technician at the Concord Naval Weapon Station and retired after 41 years. He made his home in Benicia, Vallejo, Napa, Oregon House and Rio Vista, Ca. His wife of 27 years, Carolyn M. Silva(Wolf) preceded him in death in 1995. Norman is survived by his wife of 21 years, Judith Silva, his son, Michael D. Silva(Karlene), son, N. Scott Silva and his daughter Stacey Kaiser(Kris). His grandchildren Michael A. Silva(Katie), Tierra Olson, Stephanie Kavanaugh(Adam), Janice Silva, Colby Silva, Jacob Silva, Matthew and Chelsea Kaiser all had a special bond with their Grandpa. He loved to travel in his motor-home and could usually be found talking on the phone with whomever would take the time to listen. Services are being held on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, Ca 95620