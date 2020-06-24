Norman J Groeneweg was born on February 26, 1936 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the age of 9 years old he and his family moved to Aurora Center, South Dakota. Living in SD lead him to the love of his life, Maybelline Overweg. Norman and Mae met at church in 1952 and where married on March 25, 1955 in Aurora Center Church. They then welcomed their four children into the world. Calvin (Kimberly) Groeneweg from Napa, CA; Darwin (Karen) Groeneweg from Vacaville, CA; Nathan (Elizabeth) Groeneweg from Plankinton, SD and Carmen (Paul) Timberlake from Plankinton, SD. Norman was very active in his church by running the Wednesday night dinner for many years and cook many meals after church or Thanksgiving. You would always find Norman at his happiest when surrounded by his family and friends or in the kitchen baking all sorts of homemade goodies (filled with love). Norman and Mae were blessed with 65 wonderful years of marriage. They have four children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren with two more on way this year.