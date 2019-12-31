1929—2019
Norman Sparby passed peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2019 in Napa, CA. Norm was born December 7, 1929 on a farm in Pierre, South Dakota. After graduating from high school, he followed his sister Sylvia to San Francisco. There he met his future wife, Betty, while working together at American Trust Company; now known as Wells Fargo Bank. They were happily married for 71 years before Betty’s passing on August 15, 2019.
After their first two daughters, Sandy and Jeanie were born, they moved from San Francisco to Palo Alto then to Sunnyvale. Their last move was in 1979 to Napa, once again to be close to Norm’s sister Sylvia and her husband Adolph Schmidt.
Ever the adventurer, two weeks after their third daughter, Debbie, was born, the family was off to American Samoa where Norm had accepted a two-year position as bank manager.
Being a Ham operator Norm was able to keep in touch with friends and families while living in Samoa including making new friends around the world on the air waves.
In the 1960’s Norm built a 24’ trimaran sailboat in the backyard of their Sunnyvale home; he enjoyed many hours sailing the San Francisco Bay.
Eight years ago, Norm fulfilled a lifelong dream and began taking flying lessons…he was able to solo at the age of 82 before ending his flying days.
After retiring from Wells Fargo Bank, he and Betty loved to travel and cruise. They traveled the U.S. in their RV visiting relatives in the Midwest along with many, many gambling trips to Tahoe and Las Vegas. They also visited many places around the world including Norway, London, Paris and Mexico as well as many visits to Betty’s birthplace of Hawaii.
Norm was a San Francisco 49er faithful fan and was thrilled to see his team finally have a great season. Go Niners!
He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and for his devotion to his family.
Norm will be forever loved and missed by his daughters Sandy Clarke-Napa, Jeanie Brown (Mark Jaffee)-Santa Cruz and Debbie Murray(Roger)-Napa and by his grandchildren Mitchell Clarke (Carolyn)-New York, Ben Jaffee (Valerie)-Indiana, and Amanda Heath (Keith)-Napa; Deserae Murray-Napa; and great-grandson Alexander Jaffee-Indiana, and by the many friends and family members who have meant so much to him.
Viewing will be at Tulocay on January 4 from 11-1 followed by services at 1.