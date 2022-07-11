Oleta Gay Butala

Born in Oklahoma to Howard and Gladys Gallagher, Oleta was brought to Saint Helena at an early age. With her beautiful red hair, she quickly got the attention of Albert Butala when she started school at Saint Helena High. He asked her to dance and they have danced through life together for over 68 years. They were married in 1954 and she gave birth to their first son in 1959. In 1964 they welcomed their second son and they have been their priority and delight. Oleta was a devoted and loving daughter, wife and mother. She had a simple elegance about her and she never complained. She took care of those she loved without pause and without being asked. Though she worked for a period of time at Beringer winery, her main work was in the home meeting every need for her family. She was a den mother for the cub scouts, cheered from the stands for countless baseball and football games and she lovingly cared for her parents as they aged and needed help. She was just as present for her grandchildren's performances and graduations; always proud of everything they did.