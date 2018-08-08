1941-2018
Oscar D. Stout passed away in Napa on August 04, 2018. Oscar is survived by his wife Lynette, sons Jack and Steve, grandson Devin, sister Bev, brother John and numerous other relatives. He was predeceased by his mother Ruby, father John, brothers Roland, Walter, Robert, Sidney and Jack.
Oscar was a retired CDF Fire Captain with 32 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Wiyot Tribe, a US Army Veteran, member of CDFEA, Ducks Unlimited and CWA. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, gambling, vacationing in Hawaii and was a devoted fan of the ‘Napa High Indians’ and the Golden State Warriors. Oscar also enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog Laddie.
Interment will be private. A celebration of Oscar’s life will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018, 1-5 PM, at the Rancho De Napa Clubhouse at 6468 Washington Street in Yountville.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.