Pamela A. Ramos, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family, who loved her dearly.

Pam was born on June 14, 1937, in Berkeley, CA, and grew up in Richmond. She graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1955, and earned her Master's Degree in Education from Stanford University in 1960. She was a long-time resident of Napa, having moved here in 1974. After a divorce from her first husband, she married John Ramos of Napa in 1976, and enjoyed a long, beautiful life with him until his passing in 2009.

She taught Kindergarten and 1st grade at Vichy Elementary School, retiring in the late 1990s. Pam loved many activities, including gardening, traveling, mosaics, music and dancing, playing bunco, and spending time with friends and family. She lived a full and happy life, with deep gratitude for time with loved ones. She had a positive, adventurous spirit and a love of nature and the outdoors.

Pam is survived by her two daughters: Kathie Goldberg of Incline Village, NV, and Nancy MacGregor of Pleasanton, CA; her two grown stepchildren: Avedano Ramos of San Francisco and Renee Ramos of North Bend, OR; as well as four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and a step-great-granddaughter.

A celebration of her life will be held in early 2023.

Her family set up a memorial fund in her honor with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donations can be made online at http:////giftfunds.stjude.org//Pamela_Ramos_Memorial, or by mail to: Pamela Ramos Memorial Fund, ATTN: St. Jude Gift Funds, PO Box 1000, Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 (Please note ID # 7799013 on your check).