NAPA - Pamela McCarthy passed unexpectedly January 04, 2023, at home.

Known for her soft-spoken voice, mirthful giggle, and elegant taste, Pamela loved to travel and host fellow travelers in her home in Napa. She enjoyed re-modelling and furnishing properties with her extraordinary style.

Food, cooking, entertaining, art, wine, culture, and her garden were her joys. Being an avid reader, she belonged to a fiery book club and volunteered at Napa Valley Welcome Center. The pandemic left her eager to resume her own travels. In 2022, she was able to visit her sister in Florida, and daughter in Mexico. She was planning a European trip in the fall.

A San Francisco native, Pamela, and her daughter from her first marriage moved to Lake Tahoe in 1979, where she met her second husband, the Frenchman, Ennio Zucchini. This marriage was happy, and fun filled.

Pamela is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Urrea; sister, Karen Rafferty; niece Stacey Robinson; great-niece, Ryan Hight; great-nephew, Nicholas Robinson; nephew, Eric Rafferty; as well as a multitude of lifelong cherished friends. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

A small private celebration of life took place at her home.