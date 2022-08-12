Patricia A. Boydston

1934 - 2022

Pat, a resident of St. Helena, passed away suddenly July 31, 2022, just shy of her 88th birthday.

Pat was born in Sheridan, WY to Ernest and Lila Allen. The family moved to Vallejo, CA where Pat grew up attending schools and enjoyed meeting up with friends at the B & W stables. This is where she met her husband, Jack Boydston.

Pat was a homemaker who cooked, baked cookies and pies, canned jams, sewed clothes and knitted sweaters for the family. Her pies and cookies were always requested by family and friends. Once the three children were grown enough, Pat took a job with Napa Valley Unified School where she drove school buses for 20 years. All the while helping her husband grow a cattle business and running their team ropings.

Pat was a cattleman rancher's wife. She rode horses, gathered cows and calves, pushed bulls, gave shots, then would serve a wonderful meal to all the family and friends that came to help. Branding days always started and ended with her oatmeal cookies.

Pat is preceded in death by her brothers: Bud and Keith Allen; sisters: Leola Jones and Barbara Benitez. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Jack Boydston; son, Don (Jennifer) Boydston; daughter, Susan (Dav) Cuffman; son, Ed (Denise) Boydston; grandchildren: Kristi Cantrell, Davy Cuffman, Ashley Boydston, Jacob Boydston, Megan Mares and Clayton Boydston; along with eight great-grandchildren and the ninth on the way.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Pat's life on September 18, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Skyline Park Social Hall, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. The family request no flowers, just your presence and memories of mom.