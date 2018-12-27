Patricia A. Pence-Botenhagen

1933—2018
Pence-Botenhagen, Patricia A.—Passed with peace, dignity and grace on December 12th with her family by her side. Patricia had suffered with Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years. She is preceded in death by her husband James Pence of 41 years, sister Shirley Hartley, son Mark Pence and daughter Karen Hill, all of whom gladly receive her now. She is survived by her husband Carl of 24 years, her sons Daniel Pence and Wayne Pence, five step-children, eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Patricia was born in Glendale, California to Harry and Ethel. Pat was a homemaker and longtime employee of the Napa Unified School District where she was a food service assistant at Silverado Junior High School before being tasked with the safety and transportation of special education students to and from school. She and husband Jim were avid square dancers, dancing every week for 35 years with the Napa Buzz Steppers. She was a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Napa, where she had been a member for many years. Pat and Jim enjoyed many camping trips together and with their children, visiting multiple parks throughout the United States, cementing a love of the outdoors to both their children and their grandchildren. Upon the passing of her husband Jim in 1992, Pat went on to meet Carl whom she married in 1994. They enjoyed many trips together, taking pleasure in their stays in Fort Bragg, California and going on several cruises to various destinations, as well as gardening and bird watching. Pat will forever be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, devoted friend and compassionate woman. She always put the needs of others ahead of her own, and never turned a blind eye to those who asked for assistance. To anyone who has a loved one with this debilitating disease; it shouldn’t matter whether they remember you, you will always remember them, make time to visit them.
A service in Pat’s honor will be held at the Tulocay Cemetery Chapel on January 5th 2019 at 11:00am, located at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA. The family wishes to thank those at Prestige Assisted Living for their devoted care.