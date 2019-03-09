Patricia Ann DeBord

1926—2019
Patricia Ann (King) DeBord passed away January 21 2019 at home with her daughter and son in law at her side. Mrs. DeBord’s passing from her earthly life into Heaven was her fortieth move of her life. Born in rural Omaha Nebraska July 23 1926, Patty grew up in a tight knit Midwestern family with a German heritage. After WWI, her father was recalled to active duty during WWII and her horizons expanded. The family left Nebraska for Texas, then to Montebello CA. Pat was the first one of her family attend college, graduating from Woodbury College with a BS of Fashion Design/Illustration. After tough years with her mother alone stateside while her father served in the Pacific Theater they eventually joined him in Kyoto Japan during the American Occupation. There her lifelong passion for all things Chinese and Japanese began and never abated. The daughter of an Army officer ended up marrying a career soldier. Patricia’s forty-two years of marriage to Col. Norman DeBord took them all over the world. They raised four children from San Francisco CA, Ft. Benning GA, Stuttgart Germany, Ulm Germany. Lexington KY, Omaha NE, Ft Bragg NC, Heidelberg Germany, Springfield VA, Seoul Korea, Austin TX, Ft. Monroe VA, and retired in Eugene OR becoming devotees of the Pacific Northwest. Pat eventually moved to Napa CA to be near her daughter and grandchildren, transitioning from a condo to apartment and eventually to her daughter’s home. She never resented moving so many times and every change was approached as an exciting opportunity and she instilled that love of adventure in all of her children. Years of moving constantly in the Army life never diminished her love of travel. After being widowed at 70 years old she traveled to Europe, Alaska, Ireland, and China twice. Her last trip was a solo trip to Vietnam and China at 80 years old! She never failed to answer that Japan was her favorite.
Mom was an avid reader into her 90’s. She would follow and discuss politics with anyone willing and had little patience for those who did not follow current events. Friends and family were nourished and cherished always. She never stopped writing letters and cards, a practice cultivated from being separated from loved ones for years before technology made our world feel much closer.
Patricia was a talented artist, exhibited through sketching, drawing, and crafting. She was never happier than with a project to create for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, or a classroom, or for a themed party or dinner as the ultimate Officer‘s wife and hostess. Love of fabric and sewing meant happy years of designing and creating beautiful clothes and costumes. In retirement Pat found a passion for doll designing and making. She could figure out and create anything with fabric that she set her mind to.
Grandma’s ultimate joy was time spent with her grandchildren in any way possible. She was happy watching them grow up healthy, happy, and succeeding as young adults, always offering support or advice when it was needed. She was a stunning flower girl in her granddaughter’s wedding in August. She greeted every visitor with a smile and sparkle in her green eyes and never complained about anything. But that smile was never bigger than when a grandchild came in the room.
Patricia’s heritage, values, morals, experiences, talents, and inner and outer beauty made her the consummate elegant lady of style and grace with a backbone of steel. The world was brighter when she was with us and a better place for her having been here.
Pat DeBord is predeceased by her husband Colonel Norman DeBord. She is survived by her children Kevin K. DeBord (Mandy) of Yountville CA, Kyle C. DeBord of Eugene OR, Lorna A. Knox (Carl) of Portland OR, and Lisa L. DelBondio (Bret) of Napa CA.. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Trevor (Annie), Connor (Virginia), Mason (Jessie Whitman), and Sophia (DJ Osgood) DelBondio; Daniel (Emily), Timothy, and Mary Knox, and Colin McClelland, and her devoted helper and angel, Adela Arroyo. Patricia DeBord will eventually be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC with her husband when scheduling is available.