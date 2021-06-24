Patricia Ann Dillon

Patricia (Pat) Ann Dillon, 79, passed away in Vallejo on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was a native of Vallejo; she graduated from Vallejo High School and Armstrong Business School. She met her husband Paul on a blind date and after a brief courtship; they were married in Idaho Falls, ID on September 28, 1963.

Pat was employed with the Vallejo Unified School District for over 30 years at various schools, retiring from Jesse Bethel High School as Office Manager. Upon her post retirement, she went back to work in the Human Resources Department at the district office.

She truly lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, decorating for the holidays, cooking and spending time with and spoiling her three granddaughters and husband. She enjoyed taking trips with the family to her favorite place, Disneyland. She also enjoyed spending summers on the McKenzie River in Vida, OR.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul; son, Brian, who resides in London, England, daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Justin Knipstein of Concord, CA and granddaughters, Emily Petrone, Julianna and Dillon Knipstein, survives Pat.

Family, friends and others whose lives Pat touched are invited to attend Pat's Celebration of Life, which will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, June 28th at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee Street, Vallejo, CA. We will have gathering afterwards in the next room.