Patricia Ann Hartley

1941—2019
Patricia “Pat” Ann Hartley passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 in Napa at the age of 78.
Patricia was born on April 15, 1941 in Sacramento, California to Dorothy and William Milliken. She grew up and attended school in Napa. She worked as a Retail Salesclerk for 20+ years at the Trade Fair, Montgomery Ward, and Ross Stores. Patricia married the love of her life, Richard D. Hartley on November 26, 1985. She loved genealogy, playing Farmville, keeping bees, raising chickens, and loving her cats and dogs.
You have free articles remaining.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard D. Hartley of Napa, CA; brother, William C. Milliken of Redding, CA; daughters, Teresa (Thomas) Gottshall of Clearlake, CA and Phyllis Thomas of Anchorage, AK; stepdaughter, Brenda (Hartley) Marciano of Napa, CA; stepsons, Brian Hartley of Windsor, CA and Tom Hartley of Dallas, TX; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Patricia is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Hartdegen; stepfather, Ronald Hartdegen; father, William Milliken; and sister, Joyce Houk.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like a donation made to the American Cancer Society, or to the Animal Rescue Organization of your choice.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.