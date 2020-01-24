On Saturday December 28, 2019 Patricia Ann Hill (Aguiar) peacefully left this Earth. She was the mother of four children, Craig, Alisa, Jeffrey and Ryan , wife Paula. Grandmother to Alison Barstad, Lauren and husband Don Caldwell, Jessica Hill, Lanie and husband Robert Oliveto, Kalie Hill, Jeffrey Hill, Madeline Hill. Great grandchildren Remington, Donnell, Olivia and London.
Patti, as most everyone called her, was born in Los Gatos CA and moved to Vallejo as a child with her parents Alice and Anthony Aguilar, both of whom are deceased. She was very proud of her Portuguese heritage and was always willing to chat about it. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, entertaining and her many lifelong friends. She graduated from Vallejo High in 1958. Patti spent most of her working years as a legal secretary eventually retiring from the Napa Police Department.
A Catholic mass and reception will be held on February 1, 2020 at 11am which would have been her 80th birthday. Please join us at St Basil's Catholic Church 1339 Tuolumne Street Vallejo. Charitable contributions in Patti's name can be made to the SPCA.