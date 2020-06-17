Patricia Ann Murphy

Patty Murphy went into Jesus’ arms the night of June 14, 2020.
Patty left the earth with her husband of almost 43 years, Tom, holding her hand. She was completely at peace with her life and her loved ones.
Patty had quite a life. Born in San Francisco on December 1, 1932, she was raised in the Mission District with her three older sisters who have all passed on.
She attended Balboa High School and upon graduating, went on to work for Pacific Bell. Patty started as a clerk making $ 53.00 a week. She was promoted to Clerical Supervisor in 1951 and was the youngest Supervisor in that Department’s history. She went on to work for “Ma Belle” for thirty two years. She retired as a manager in the Oakland, California Sales Office.
Patty met her husband Tom Murphy at work and they became fast friends. They were married on July 4, 1978. Patty and Tom retired to Napa Valley where they bought a beautiful home in downtown Napa. They joined the Napa Valley Country Club where they played golf and enjoyed the Club’s festivities. Tom and Patty spent many wonderful years at Spring Training rooting for the San Francisco Giants and getting golf rounds in!
Patty Murphy left this Earth with many friends, far too many to mention, but mostly she loved her husband Tom, son Buddy, daughters Colleen Allen, Kathleen Murphy Brown, and niece Patty Maldonado. She was also very spiritually connected to Patty Seip from Arizona.
There are no words to describe how much our beloved “Pamma” will be missed. She was an angel on this earth sent by God and was lovingly called back to Jesus’ arms.
At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Napa Humane Society or Hospice of Napa Valley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.