Patricia Ann Murphy

Patty Murphy went into Jesus’ arms the night of June 14, 2020.

Patty left the earth with her husband of almost 43 years, Tom, holding her hand. She was completely at peace with her life and her loved ones.

Patty had quite a life. Born in San Francisco on December 1, 1932, she was raised in the Mission District with her three older sisters who have all passed on.

She attended Balboa High School and upon graduating, went on to work for Pacific Bell. Patty started as a clerk making $ 53.00 a week. She was promoted to Clerical Supervisor in 1951 and was the youngest Supervisor in that Department’s history. She went on to work for “Ma Belle” for thirty two years. She retired as a manager in the Oakland, California Sales Office.

Patty met her husband Tom Murphy at work and they became fast friends. They were married on July 4, 1978. Patty and Tom retired to Napa Valley where they bought a beautiful home in downtown Napa. They joined the Napa Valley Country Club where they played golf and enjoyed the Club’s festivities. Tom and Patty spent many wonderful years at Spring Training rooting for the San Francisco Giants and getting golf rounds in!