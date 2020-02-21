Patricia Ann Secrest Sward

Pat’s family is hosting a Celebration of Life at the Napa Elks Lodge at 2840 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94558, on March 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pat was pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Roger Sward and brother Tony Sutton. She is survived by her loving family, sons, Mack, Tom and Eric Secrest, step-daughters & spouses Patty Sward- and Frank Malczewski, Kate (Sward) and David McElfresh, and Jen Sward and Larz Hommel, and her granddaughters Olivia and Savanna Secrest and Johanna and Laura McElfresh, and Tony’s wife Linda Sutton, children Cindy, Drew, Patty, and Teresa, and grandchildren.