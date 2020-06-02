Patricia Annette Deleissigues Johns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1921—2019

Patty was born March 17, 1921 in San Luis Obispo, CA., 5th generation. Her parents were Frank Deleissigues and Alma (Dana) Deleissigues. She was called to Gods care on December 1, 2019. Patty attended Mission Catholic School grades First thru Twelfth, then on to San Luis Obispo JC where she earned an AA degree.

As a girl she and her cousins and friends would enjoy the ocean and beaches, Avila, Port San Luis and Pismo. The early 1940’s found Patty busy with USO dances, working at the Elmo theatre and many other wonderful adventures. Patty moved to San Francisco to work for Bank of America.

She met Robert William Johns, her husband to be. They moved to Napa in 1957. Patty and Bob enjoyed boating and skiing on Lake Berryessa with their Friends George and Melba Eggers and the Moore’s. Patty was widowed in 1959. She worked for Wells Fargo Bank thru the 1960’s until she became employed by the County of Napa until her retirement in 1985. Upon retirement she revived her talent for watercolor painting. She enjoyed on location painting with instructor David Huddleston.

She was a member of St. Thomas Aquainus Parrish. Patty was predeceased by her sister Francis, husband Bob and daughter Nancy. She is survived by her son Mike (Donna) , daughter Tricia (Butch), son Dennis and her brother Frank of San Luis Obispo. Patty was a daughter, sister, wife , mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she is missed and loved always.