Patricia Catherine Gagliardi

1933—2020
Born in San Francisco, California September 27, 1933 as Patricia Catherine Cronin, the daughter of Milton and Mary Cronin. She died peacefully on August 19th at the age of 86. Patricia was predeceased by her brother, Edmund Milton Cronin, Jr., in May 2020, by her husband, Donald Gagliardi in November 2019, by her sister, Norma June and her parents 25+ years ago. She is survived by her son, Kevin Baker of Mukilteo, WA (wife Margie), her daughter Kathy Voshell (husband Neil) of Lake Stevens, WA, over seven grandchildren and over ten great grandchildren located in Washington State and North Idaho.
Patricia was a loving and caring mother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as, a devoted wife to husband Donald. She was loved and will be missed.
Patricia graduated from a Catholic High School in Glendale California in 1952. During her high school years, she excelled in debate and drama courses. During her working career, Patricia worked as a Bank Teller in Glendale, as a School District Superintendent’s Secretary (San Jose), as a nurse (LVN), as a Real Estate Agent and later as a Travel Agent in Northern California (Aptos/Santa Cruz area). Over 20 years ago, Patricia and husband Don decided to retire in St. Helena.
The family of Patricia Gagliardi would like to thank the owner and employee Caregivers at Cedars Care Home in Calistoga, Collabria Hospice Care of Napa and the Your Home Nursing Services Caregivers in Napa for their support and care of our mother.
A brief commitment service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1st at 11am for Patricia and her brother Edmund M Cronin, Jr.
