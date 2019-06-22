1953—2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia D. Wells-Buckner announces her passing on June 12, 2019 in Napa. She died after a short hospitalization.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Larone and Mitrethia Wells of Omaha, Nebraska, and brother, Shelby Wells. Patricia is survived by her husband Walter H. Buckner III; children Lonnie Larone Wells-Buckner, Damarcus Larone Wells-Buckner, and Tavi Julius Wells-Buckner; sisters Patrethia Quinones, Venithia Wells and Michelle Wells, and brother in law Michael Buckner.
Pat was born on March 4, 1953 in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating from Creighton University in Omaha, she moved around the country working in the construction industry.
When Pat made Napa her home she found her calling. Pat learned advocacy as a child watching her mother care for her disabled sister. Pat was tireless in her efforts to help Napa County children, especially those with disabilities. An active Foster Parent, Pat believed that every child deserved a loving home. Among the many ways Pat helped Napa youth was serving as a Visit Supervisor for the Napa County Superior Court and Child Protective Services and becoming the Chair of the Napa County Juvenile Justice Commission.
In her 15 years with ParentsCAN, Pat held multiple positions from Early Intervention to Juvenile Justice, Education and Transition. She served hundreds of families with her advocacy, and helped build ParentsCAN’s excellent reputation in our community.
In 2016 her outstanding work was recognized by the national organization Advocates for Families First, as she was named a “Super Advocate”. Pat was also elected by the Disabilities Rights California Board of Directors as a Public Member to the PAIMI (Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness) Advisory Council.
Pat loved bacon and bowling! She organized the annual “Rock and Bowl” party and introduced many special needs children to the joy of bowling. She took pleasure in her collection of tchotchkes, which grew to take over her home and office.
Per her wishes, Pat will be cremated. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church on June 25, 2019 at 11am with a reception immediately following at the St. Apollinaris Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to ParentsCAN, 1909 Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559 or at parentscan.org. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at www.claffeyandrota.com.