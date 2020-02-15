1932—2020
Patricia Edginton passed away at Five Star Premier Residences of Reno after an eight year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Pat was 87 years old. Pat attended public schools in Santa Rosa, California and Vallejo, California. Pat graduated from Vallejo Junior College and San Jose University. Pat taught first grade at Pueblo Vista Elementary School in Napa, California for thirty five years.
Pat and her husband Jim were married in 1955 in the Reno First Methodist Church. They lived in Napa, California for fifty one years and in Reno, Nevada for thirteen years.
Pat was a member of Napa’s First Presbyterian Church, Rainbow Girls and was Worthy Advisor and Grand Drill Leader in that organization. Pat was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, California State Teacher’s Association, Napa Valley Retired Teacher’s Association, Native Daughters of the Golden West, Napa Council of the Navy League, Reno Council of the Navy League, an associate member of National Active and Retired Federal Employees and a member of Napa County Landmarks. Pat was also a supporter of the Napa Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Reno Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
After retirement, Pat volunteered in her grandchildren’s class rooms in Napa, volunteered with Napa County Landmarks walking tours and at Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Pat loved to travel and visited many of the countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America, most of the islands in the Caribbean and South Pacific and Australia and New Zealand with Jim. She was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and a nurturing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Pat had a terrific smile; she was everyone’s friend and she loved animals.
Pat is survived by her husband of 64 years Jim, daughter Lynn (Henry), son Mark (Sheryl), grandson David (Elaina), granddaughter Jennifer, granddaughter Amanda (Josh), granddaughter Bridget, grandson Adam, grandson Nicklaus, great grandchildren Jeremy, Jacob, Titus, Maddilyn, Amelia, Eli, Justyne, Johanna and Daniel.
Inurnment will be at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. At her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Shriner’s Hospital for children or a charity of your choice if you so desire. A Celebration of Life and a memorial will be held at a later date and it will be private.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Kindred Hospice team for their many kindnesses and thoughtful care they gave our wife and mother.