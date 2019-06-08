Patricia Eileen (Pat) Valenzuela

1945—2019
Patricia peacefully passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 74 surrounded by her family at home.
She was born on January 15, 1945 at Parks Victory Hospital, Napa, California to Claude Ulysses Long and Margaret Anne Regnant Long. She was the youngest of three, with a brother, William Herbert Long and a sister, Margaret Ann Trevisan.
She attended local schools, Phillips Elementary, Silverado Junior High and Napa High School. She married right out of High School to William Jones in 1962.
In 1963 they welcomed their son, Mark Alan, and in 1968 they welcomed their daughter, Jennifer Paige.
Patricia started working for Napa Valley Unified School District, as a School Bus Driver. Her most loved children were those with special needs who were her primary children she picked up every morning and returned home safely on a daily basis. To this day, they would recognize her and refer to her by her first name. She was astounded by how they still would recognize her and remember her name after all these years. She retired after working for 33 years as a School Bus Driver. After retirement, she continued to drive for NVUSD part time. She also drove a Transport Bus for a Senior Living Facility for an additional 5 years.
In 1996, Patricia met Edward (Ed) Valenzuela and they married on December 21, 1999.
Pat had an eye for aesthetic beauty and anyone that has visited her home can attest to her keen style and natural talent for interior design. Pat always carried her welcoming smile, friendly energy and hearty laugh with her wherever she went. She was always impacting every person that she came in contact with for the better. With her short white spiked hair and dark lipstick, vintage jewelry and motorcycle apparel, Pat’s style was as iconic as her soul was kind. Pat enjoyed hosting friends and family in her home, traveling abroad, wind jamming, Viking river cruises, ocean cruises always with her sister or daughter occasionally her husband Ed, working in her garden and relaxing with her husband.
She loved giving back to the community by volunteering at food shelters during the Holidays at Queen of the Valley Hospital for 7 years.
Patricia was a Loving Wife, Mother, Grand Mother and a friend to all she has met throughout her entire life, and she will be greatly missed.
Patricia leaves behind her husband, Edward; sister, Margaret Trevisan (Joyce); son, Mark Jones (Ann) and their children, Natasha and Erik; daughter, Jennifer Jones; nephews; nieces; family; and friends too numerous to list, but not forgotten. She also leaves behind her extended family, Julie Orta (Christi) and son Brandon; Jeanette Schnapp (Deceased) (Dennis) their daughter Britney (Francisco), sons Corey and Deven, and great grandchildren, Roryann and Oliver; and Necia Hicks (Larry) and their children, Kiana, Serina, Mia and Laila.
Preceded in death are her parents; brother, William Long and extended family member, Jeanette Schnapp.
Patricia’s family is grateful to the Kaiser Hospice team; especially Justine, Christy, Loretta, Michelle and Robin for their compassionate care of Patricia these last months.
Services will be held on June 14th at 12:00 pm at the Tulocay Chapel in Napa. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.