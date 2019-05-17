Patricia Elene Zunino

1927—2019
Patricia Elene Dukes Zunino passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday May 28th after a 3 month battle with congestive heart failure. She had been cradled with love for those 3 months by her son, Dave, Grandkids Josh and Caitlin and Sharyn and Gloria.
Viola and Bill Nolin. They soon moved to Clear Lake Cal.where she grew up with her 3 sisters and 1 brother swimming and fishing in the lake and picking beans and fruit in the summer. When she was 12 the family moved to Mill Valley.where she attended Tamalpais High School. She had 2 kids Dave T Dukes and Ken E Dukes and 4 wonderful grandchildren Josh, Caitlin, Andy and Chris.
She taught preschool in San Rafael for 15 years and was an amazing oil painter and seamstress and made many afgans and sweaters for her grandkids and friends. Patty had many friends and was loved by her kids, grandchildren and Sharyn and Gloria. There will be a private celebration of life for family. In lieu of flowers please send any donation to Hospice by the Bay