Patricia Lee Henderson

Lee Henderson passed peacefully on May 29, 2022, after a long illness. She was born March 3, 1941, to Marjorie and Leroy Rudolph, 3rd generation Petaluma pioneers. Lee spent a blissful childhood surrounded by her parents, grandmother, great aunts, and sister Mary, eventually moving from Petaluma to Santa Rosa. Lee attended Santa Rosa High School and was active in student body leadership, the performing arts, theater and dance, graduating in 1959.

In 1968, Lee moved to St. Helena to raise her two children, John, born in 1961, and Julie, born in 1963. She was an active member in several community clubs. Her favorite fundraising event, the Kiwanis Kapades variety show, was a program that showcased her undeniable charm, devastating wit, and sparkling choreography. In particular, her contributions to "I Was Talking to the Duck" are legendary.

Lee's career in the wine industry began in 1970 at Robert Mondavi Winery, where her close contact with local growers led to a public relations position with the California Grower Foundation in 1973. She assumed the role as General Manager in 1977, and until her retirement in 2006, led the organization in providing employee benefits for the agricultural community. Now known as Ag Health Benefits Alliance, the organization continues to serve farmworkers and their families.

Lee will be remembered for her dedication and devotion to improving the conditions for farmworkers in California. To honor her legacy, AHBA's Educational Foundation has established a scholarship in her name to help agricultural employees obtain vocational training.

Lee is survived by daughter Julie Cazet (Craig), son John Cleek (Kerstin), sister, Mary Stone (nephew Greg), beloved grandchildren Jonathan and Nicholas Cazet, Ian, Isa, and Niall Cleek, countless friends and colleagues. She is predeceased by her parents, and nephew David Stone.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Napa Valley Senior Living for providing compassionate care in Lee's final years. Private services were held at the St. Helena Cemetery.

Donations in Lee's memory can be made to:

Ag Health Benefits Alliance Educational Foundation (AHBAEF)

5 Financial Plaza Ste. 116

Napa, CA 94558