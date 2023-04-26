Patricia Lorraine Allen

July 3, 1947 - April 13, 2023

CALISTOGA - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Lorraine Allen on April 13, 2023. Known fondly as Pat, she was a devoted partner to Tony Perez and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Lorraine Allen; as well as her sister, Janice. She is survived by her siblings: Drake, Lance, and Terri.

Pat's pride and joy was her daughter, Tonya Stonemetz; and her grandkids: Ryan Willson, Alyssa (Willson) Hartong, and Miranda Stonemetz. She also cherished her four great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Samuel Willson, and Haiden and Mason Hartong. Pat was known for her selflessness and dedication in caring for her mother over the years.

Pat found happiness in her new hometown of Calistoga, where she lived and enjoyed the spas, restaurants, and charming downtown atmosphere. Her family, nieces, nephews, and friends will deeply miss her warm personality, kind heart, and beautiful smile. Pat's legacy of love and compassion will continue to live on in the hearts of all those who have known her.

Rest in peace, Pat. You will be dearly missed and forever remembered with love.