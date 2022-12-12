NAPA - Patricia M. Campbell was born in Oak Park, Illinois on June 5, 1927. She died in Napa on December 5, 2022.

Pat graduated from Trinity High School and attended Rosary College in River Forest, IL; grateful for the excellent education she received from the Dominican sisters. At age 28, Pat moved to Philadelphia and obtained her diploma from St. Nicholas Montessori Early Childhood Education Training School.

In 1997 Pat moved from Philadelphia to Napa CA where she served at St. Apollinaris as catechist, choir member, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, lector, and women's guild member. Pat was also a Prayer Member of St. Albert the Great Priory, Dominican Laity, Oakland.

A highlight in her life was a pilgrimage to northern Spain and southern France in 1995 with members of her Dominican Laity Pro-Chapter.

Patricia is survived by her brother, James and sister, Ann Campbell Crain and additional family members in California, Chicago and Florida.

The family also wishes to thank Suncrest Hospice and The Inn on Villa Lane.