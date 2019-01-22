Try 1 month for 99¢
Patricia McCormick

1948—2019

Whenever anyone asked her name she would say Pat McCormick Dialing for Dollars. If you are of a certain age you may remember the show. That was her humor. She managed to find humor in most situations, appropriate or not, and that is one of the many qualities about her that we will miss. She is survived by her husband Donald, daughter and son-in-law Heather and Matt Kinsey, grandchildren Hayley Jensen, Sean Jensen, Aidan Jensen, Brionna and husband Adam Scrivner. She had one great granddaughter Kacey Simi. She was very loved by her family and will be missed. We are having a reception Thursday, Jan 24 from 1:30-3:30 at Tulocay for anyone who would like to come by.

