1934—2019
Small in stature, but bigger than life, Patricia Micheli long-time St. Helena resident passed away on July 1, 2019 with her family by her side.
Pat was born in Pasadena, California on March 31, 1934 to Enid (“Cookie”) and Raymond Kahl and moved to Calistoga as a young child. She was later joined by a brother, Jack. In Calistoga she enjoyed 25 cent movies, hiking, and rendezvousing with her friends and family.
Pat graduated from Calistoga High School and attended San Jose State. She later married Albert Mori of St. Helena. Al had enlisted in the Army and was sent to Germany. Pat followed him there where they welcomed their first child, Tish. After Al’s time in the service, they returned to St. Helena where they welcomed two more children, Richard (Dick) and Suzette. Al took over Tripoli Market and together with Pat built a thriving business.
After Pat and Al divorced, Pat married Mike Micheli and together they enjoyed a robust social life.
Pat loved her career as the principal’s secretary at the St. Helena High School. She held that position for more than 25 years and is remembered fondly by many generations of St. Helena High students.
Pat was an avid and enthusiastic supporter at her childrens’ and grandchildren’s sporting events and she could frequently be spotted at Gillwoods Café, Cook St. Helena, and Villa Corona where she enjoyed dining and visiting with other locals.
Pat will be remembered for her love of her family, numerous pets, chocolate addiction, and feisty personality. She is survived by her daughters Tish Kartozian (Bill), Suzette Toma (Wally), grandchildren Nicole Wharton (Landon), Alexandra Toma, Nathan Toma, and great-grandchildren Reece Wharton, and Riley Wharton. She was preceded in death by her son Dick Mori.
Pat’s spirit will forever be in St. Helena. She was a special lady who touched many hearts.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 am in The Magnolia Room 1299 Pine Street St. Helena. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.