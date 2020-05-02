Patricia “Pat” Lynn Wells passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in 1938 in Clearlake, CA, the oldest of three children, to James and Elizabeth McCrohan. Patricia graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland, CA in 1956. She enrolled in Samuel Merritt College and graduated in 1960 with a Nursing Degree. Patricia became a Registered Nurse that same year. In 1959, Patricia met and later married William “Bill” C Wells. In 1960, Pat and Bill moved to the Napa Valley where she began a career working in the ICU unit as a Registered Nurse at Queen of the Valley Hospital. (In 1965 they welcomed their daughter, Melissa and in 1967 their son, James) Pat continued her career as a registry nurse until she retired in 1999.
After retirement, Pat and Bill traveled to many places. Travel trips with the RV group the Roaming Roosters, were also supplemented by trips to Alaska, Canada’s maritime provinces and Giants spring training in Phoenix. She also enjoyed visiting Ireland (part of her ancestry), Europe and England and especially her return trip to the States by way of the Queen Mary II. Her last trip to Alaska was most enjoyable as her family was with her.
She was a member of the Needlers Sewing Club, the Sonoma and Napa Valley Bridge Clubs and Napa Unified Faculty Wives. Pat was an accomplished seamstress and talented baker. She also enjoyed her beautiful home garden, bird watching and her cats.
She is survived by her husband, Bill, her daughter Melissa, her son James and daughter-in law Renee Wells, her grandchildren Austin and Emily Wells, her sisters Kathleen McMillian and Jennifer Randolph (John Randolph) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
