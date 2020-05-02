Patricia “Pat” Lynn Wells passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born in 1938 in Clearlake, CA, the oldest of three children, to James and Elizabeth McCrohan. Patricia graduated from Castlemont High School in Oakland, CA in 1956. She enrolled in Samuel Merritt College and graduated in 1960 with a Nursing Degree. Patricia became a Registered Nurse that same year. In 1959, Patricia met and later married William “Bill” C Wells. In 1960, Pat and Bill moved to the Napa Valley where she began a career working in the ICU unit as a Registered Nurse at Queen of the Valley Hospital. (In 1965 they welcomed their daughter, Melissa and in 1967 their son, James) Pat continued her career as a registry nurse until she retired in 1999.