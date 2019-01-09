Patricia Suzanne Bonnel-Feder Daughter to Jean Pierre Bonnel and Edna Theodora Bonnel.
Patricia is survived by her sister Sandy and her nephew Shamus. Two sons Greg & Tom. Greg's wife Anita, granddaughter Lilly and grandson Cody. Tom's daughters Talya, & Seana.
In loving memory of Patty's life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 975 Silverado Trail, Calistoga. For more information please contact Greg Stevens at (707) 942-9240.