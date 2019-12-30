Patricia Ann Sutton Sward passed away on November 22, 2019. Pat was born in Manila, Philippines to second Lieutenant James Sylvester Sutton and Mildred Dorothy Miller, where the family lived for the early part of Pat's life. When Pat was 9 years old, the U.S.A. joined World War II, and Pat's dad flew B-17s, ultimately founding the Air Force's 92nd Bomb Group. Deeply proud of her father's and the Air Force's service, Pat had a lifelong love of planes and flying.
Like many military families, the Sutton's moved often and, along with the Philippines, Pat lived in Vermont, Florida, Texas and ultimately settled in California. Pat graduated high school in San Bernardino and was accepted to nursing school in Fresno, where she earned her RN. Pat loved nursing and was proud to say that she was a nurse for over 60 years.
She married Edward Secrest, an almond rancher, and had three sons, Tom, Mack and Eric. Pat moved to Napa with her three boys in 1972. Here, she worked in viticulture and then returned to nursing.
Pat married Dr. Roger Sward in 1985 and they had many happy years together. Pat worked as an RN in Roger's private practice and they were active in a flying doctors association, bringing experienced medical care to remote Mexican clinics and working with newly graduated Mexican physicians. They loved traveling extensively all over the world, flying in small planes, music, and being involved in barbershop. They were members of Napa Valley Country Club and avid golfers.
After retirement, Pat was active in her community, tirelessly volunteering at Queen of the Valley Hospital for over 15 years, and reading with students at Shearer Elementary. She made wonderful art with gourds and entered them in the Napa Town & Country Fair, winning numerous awards. One of Pat's favorite hobbies was puttering around her gardens and finding interesting plants and sculptures.
Pat was fun-loving and adventurous. She was a wife, mother, cowgirl, almond farmer, bench grafter, world traveler, talented golfer and volunteer. She was strong, generous, stubborn, untraditional, independent and a fierce and loyal friend.
Her husband Dr. Roger Sward and brother Tony Sutton pre-deceased her. She is survived by her loving family, sons, Mack, Tom and Eric Secrest, step-daughters & spouses Patty Sward- and Frank Malczewski, Kate (Sward) and David McElfresh, and Jen Sward and Lars Hommel, and her granddaughters Olivia and Savanna Secrest and Johanna and Laura McElfresh, and Tony's wife Linda Sutton, children Cindy, Drew, Patty, and Teresa, and grandchildren.