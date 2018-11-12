1953—2018
Patrick Glenn Loveless passed away November 5, 2018 at the home of his cherished cousin Carol Finch in Napa, he left us peacefully and surrounded by family. He was born in Chico, California in June of 1953.
He was predeceased by his father Wayne, his mother Naoma (Powell), brother Michael, daughter Shannon Elizabeth, and dear friend Jim Finch. He is survived by his cousin Carol and sister Susan. He leaves behind his always and forever love, his wife of 15 years, Trinka Griffen and her daughters.
He was loving, honest and an incomparable display of integrity for the many that called him Pappy; Mary, Andrea, Gina, Edwin, Jason, Nicole, James, Fran, Gary, Laura, Ema, James, Griffen, Catie, Joe, Easton, Garrett and Cash. All who knew him were stronger because of it.
Donations in his honor can be made at loveharderproject.org and a private family service will be held.