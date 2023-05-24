Patrick Joseph McGreal

Jan. 12, 1946 - May 17, 2023

Patrick's earthly life ended leaving behind many who treasured his friendship and love. He was born the youngest of five children in Chicago where he was a police officer with the Chicago Police Department. In 1981, he left the snowy, windy area for California where he continued his police career with the Napa Police Department until 1989, when he became a licensed criminal defense private investigator. Retiring was not his plan, so he chose to start working for St. Helena Hospital's Drug and Alcohol Recovery team, assisting many to a life of sobriety. For the past 21 years Patrick devoted much of his time helping others to stay sober just as those that helped him in the same way.

Patrick was the greatest storyteller one could know, and he never tired of telling tales of his life, from childhood trickster to real life scarry stories. Everyone who knew Patrick can probably recall one story as their favorite.

His passing left behind his immediate family, Gay his wife; his former wife, Barbara (Ken Johns); and his two daughters: Mary McGreal and Patti (Marc Renspurger II). He was especially proud that he had claim to five grandchildren: Tom McGreal, Amanda McGreal, Marc Renspurger III (Brianna), Lily Renspurger, and Abigail Conway. He also was blessed to have a new great-grandson, Ryder, born this year on Patrick's 77th birthday. Beyond his immediate family there were brothers and in-laws along with multiple nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly. His son Timothy (Stacie McGreal) predeceased him.

A celebration of life will be held later, and notice will be given.

Donations in his memory may be made to Napa County Library Foundation or Napa Police Historical Society.

Irish bred, Irish born, Irish raised, and Irish lived, long live his Irish dreams!