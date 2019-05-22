1953—2019
Patrick Michael Wheelan, age 65, passed suddenly on April 24, 2019 at Mountain View Hospital, Las Vegas, NV. Patrick was born in Napa, California on November 23, 1953 to Joan (Rardin) and John F. Wheelan II.
Although he lived in other parts of the country at different times in his life, Napa was always where Pat considered ‘home’. Pat worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard (MINSY) from 1982 until 1995 as a painter and carpenter, proudly working on many US Naval Submarines during his career as a civilian employee with the U.S. Navy. In June 1995, after Mare Island was identified for closure as part of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC), Patrick was offered a new position as a Carpenter at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV. He later trained to become the base’s Locksmith, providing services and training to countless US Airforce and civilian personnel until his retirement in January 2017.
Whether fishing for trout in Lake Berryessa or trolling the Napa River for striped bass, Pat was an avid fisherman and looked forward to any opportunity to cast his line. In more recent years he enjoyed catching and releasing trout he caught in the small ponds of Floyd Lamb State Park.
Patrick was predeceased by his father, John F Wheelan II. He is survived by his wife, Eileen (Fregosi) Wheelan, his mother, Joan Wheelan, children; Christopher (Ahnya McConkey), Amanda (Jesse) Fay and Jason Wheelan (Hannah Cordova) grandchildren; Felicity, Mikah, Olivia, Theodore and Wade, siblings; Don (Debbie), Dan, Fr. Mark, Jim (Naomi), John and Jeannette, as well as dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held on June 1, 2019 at Floyd Lamb State Park (Las Vegas, NV) at 11 am. Interment will be private.