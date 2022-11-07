Patricka Ann DeMasters was born February 6, 1932 to Orval and Pearl Davis DeMasters in Saticoy, California. She died November 2, 2022, in Brush Prairie, Washington aged 90. She married Ivie McKey, December 13, 1963, in Pacific Grove, California. When Patricka and Ivie married, they joined their two families and added one more. The family lived in Pacific Grove, Salinas and Napa, California. In 2012 Patricka moved to Battle Ground, Washington to be closer to her family.

Patricka was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings: Edna Marie DeMasters, Timothy DeMasters, Quilla DeMasters Deus, Georgia DeMasters Stubblefield and DeLoy DeMasters as well as her son, Dale McKey and her grandson, Kevin Dellagana.

Patricka is survived by her children: Peggy Todd McClain, George Todd, Dee Todd Perez, Polly Todd, Gail McKey Morgan, and Jackie McKey Campbell. She also leaves her grandchildren: Stacey McClain Bonell, Haley McClain, Pete Turkington, Josh Turkington, Michelle DeMasters DeMoss, Sara DeMasters Scott, Freya DeMasters, Brenna Todd, Kiley Morgan, Amanda Morgan, Amber Jacobson, Bryan Evans, Shawn Evans, Amy Moore, Dustie Moore Hargrove, Brice Campbell, Casey Campbell, and Jenna Campbell. She also leaves a legacy of great-grandchildren: Brandon, Trevor, Corey, Ashely, Jordyn, Matthew, Joshua, Tyler, Brenden, Hannah, Jennifer, Allison, Ricky, Jr., Noe, Malachi, Amaya, Ambra, Dylan, Bayley, Michael, Dayton, Callie, Liam, Matilda, Samuel, Maxwell, Laycee, Parris, Liam, Stella, Wryder, Damion, Hayden, Hunter, Emily and Lexi. She also had great-great-grandchildren: Maycee, Mackenzie, Melody, Corey, Jr., Joseph, Jacob, Kaileah, Kamelia, Kaidyn, Carine, Amara, and Jaxon. She also leaves many nephews, nieces, and an extended family of whom she was quite fond.

There will be no services at mom's request, but she would not object if at small family gatherings people talked about their favorite family memories, played a game of scrabble or worked a jigsaw puzzle. The family can be contacted at 805campbell@gmail.com if you have any memories to share we'd love to hear them. Patricka will be buried next to her husband in Napa, California.