Patsy Adele Adams went to rest beside her husband Jim Adams after a long illness. She grew up in the Knoxville Berryessa Valley along with her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Patsy’s father was born in Monticello and worked on ranches in the area. She grew up riding horses and tending cattle alongside her father. She attended Monticello Elementary one room school through the 8th grade and graduated from Winters High School. After graduation she married her sweetheart Jim Adams. They purchased a home in the country near Napa where she remained until her death. Patsy was an ardent gardener and loved her flowers and vegetable garden which she tended with loving care. Patsy enjoyed hunting and mining trips with Jim, bike riding, hiking, and their frequent trips back to Berryessa Valley. They enjoyed country life and their long term neighbors. Patsy is survived by her sister Virginia Hatch, brother Larry Conner, sister Della Anne Underwood, brother Steve Conner, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the Monticello Cemetery.