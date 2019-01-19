1937—2019
We lost our beloved husband and father Paul Arthur Woodworth on January 16th, 2019 at 81 years of age. Paul was born in St. Helena on August 6th, 1937 to Harold and Evelyn (Arrigoni) Woodworth and lived in Napa for the rest of his life. He had four siblings: Robert (Joyce), Harold Jr., Laverne (John) and Daniel. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Laverne and brother Daniel. Paul married his wife Helen in 1956 and they had two daughters, Debbie and Diana. They raised their daughters in Napa surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. He graduated from Napa High School in 1955 and later received a degree from Napa Valley College. Paul made a career as a welder at Mare Island and was a member of the local Steamfitters Union.
Paul is survived by his wife, daughters, son-in-law Scott, five grandchildren: Deanna, Ryan, Megan (David), Jeffrey and Lindsey. He also had two great-grandchildren, Archer and Lucy, that he enjoyed watching grow. Paul was a family man who loved gathering with his family and friends, including hosting family reunions with his extended family.
Paul was a lover of the great outdoors and enjoyed many outdoor sports, such as hunting, fishing and free-diving. Paul loved to explore the nature of Northern California, whether it be the woods of the Sierra Buttes or the ocean waters. He enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Graeagle, CA and fishing in the many surrounding lakes. Paul was a supporter of the Napa Land Trust as he wished to preserve the beautiful open spaces of the Napa Valley. He was also a member of various social clubs in Napa, including the Native Sons of the Golden West, the Napa Elks Lodge, and the Model A Ford Club of America.
Services will be held at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA 94558 on January 23rd, 2019 at 11:00AM, with a reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or Collabria Hospice of Napa, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559.