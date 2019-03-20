Paul (Butch) Lavond Hennesey Jr.

Paul passed away peacefully at his home in Napa on February 20, 2019. Truly a fighter.
He will forever be remembered by the love of his life together 60 years, his loving wife of 56 years Jan (Elton), two daughters Jill Hennesey, Kelly Hennesey Parker. Grandchildren Johnny (Kristen) Villegas, Christopher (Cortney) Tremblay, Elli (Jordan) Tremblay, Courtney (Alyisa) Parker, Bobby Parker, and Brooke Parker. Great grandchildren, Jayden, Levii Villegas, Landon, Kai, Ryan Tremblay.
He is survived by his brother, Gary (Kathy0 Hennesey and niece Shannon Hennesey. Also survived by family members, The Morton family, Mona Huisman family, Bobby Jordan family. The Hennesey family moved to Napa from Coffeeville, Kansas in 1956. He met his high school sweetheart, Jan (Elton) in 1958. Graduated from Napa High in 1961. Always hardworking and loving family man.
He designed and created an amazing cabin in the Tahoe National Forest of 50 years, skiing and “Cabin Life”. Many years of work as a civil engineer, quality control, product manager, and sale in the mineral, iron oxide, and pigment division of Pfizer Inc. Upon retiring in 1999, he enjoyed years of travel, RVing, and golfing with his love Jan. He enjoyed many years working and creating in his beloved woodshed, as one of the most talented creators. His legacy of wood creations will be forever loved. He will be remembered by his sweet tooth, great smile, and corny jokes. Always making others laugh, sense of humor, supportive personality, and as an endless loving man that will be missed by all that knew him. The family will have a private celebration of his life, they ask in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to cancer research of your choice.