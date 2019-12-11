Paul D Edwards, a fifty-year resident of Napa, returned to Heaven on Dec. 6, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT on Nov. 13, 1937, the son of Verd W and Verna Laura DaBell Edwards. The family later moved to Spokane, WA and Palo Alto, CA.
After studying at Eastern Washington University, Paul proudly served his country in the Army Reserves at Fort Ord, CA. He had a 35 year career at Chevron Oil Company, working up from pumping gas to being Territory Manager of all Chevron-owned stations in California. After retiring, he received a degree from Cal Berkeley in Finance, specializing in Investment Portfolio Management. He was an avid fan of Warren Buffet.
A devoted husband and father, Paul loved serving family members and friends, checking the stock market and working in his yard. He enjoyed gardening and tending his fruit trees while maintaining an impeccable landscape. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul's generosity and love for Our Savior while serving others brought him much joy and satisfaction in life.
Eight years ago, he was stricken with incurable cancer, T-Cell lymphoma. We are very blessed to have had his life extended for so long.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, son Scott and sister, Julia Ann. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Judith Matley Edwards; son Chad; daughter Tysha (Don Rainey); sister Linda Hosking; step-children Brian Gibbons (KariAnn), Gary Gibbons (Kirsten), Becky Dawson, Jeff Gibbons (Tiffany); nine grandchildren, Caroline, Benjamin, Brad, Nikolas, Kayla, Tyler, Dyllon, Garrett, and Jared; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Chapel Hill Drive in Napa. Interment will follow at Tulocay Cemetery.