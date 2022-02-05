Paul David Seidenberg

1933 - 2022

Paul David Seidenberg of Pleasant Hill, California, passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his devoted partner, Ann Smith of Pleasant Hill, California, his beloved children, Laura Seidenberg, Steve Seidenberg (Kay), Jennifer Bock (Garret), and endearing grandchildren Sam Seidenberg and Violet Bock.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 4, 1933, Paul graduated from the centuries old Erasmus Hall High School. His passion for baseball began as a teenager at New York's Polo Grounds. In 1955, Paul trained to serve as a U.S. Army translator/interpreter in Frankfurt, Germany. There he married and his first daughter was born. The family returned to the United States where he earned his B.A. in history at NYU. A middle and secondary school teacher, Paul began his career in New Jersey, where his only son was born.

In 1964, the family moved to Napa, California, where Paul taught a wide spectrum of liberal arts subjects for several decades. He was frequently recognized as an outstanding teacher, advocated for the California Teachers Association, and founded the Model United Nations program. After his divorce, he remarried in 1976, and welcomed his second daughter.

Paul retired from the Napa Valley Unified School District in 1994. He spent his retirement in frequent travel with his partner and children and visits to PacBell Park, sharing charter season tickets with his son for San Francisco Giants games. He delighted in three World Series campaigns and wins in 2010, 2012, and 2014. He was an avid daily consumer of printed news reports and the perfectly prepared bagel.

Not only a San Francisco Giants fan over seven decades, Paul was also a world traveler, keen observer of political theater, and a captivating storyteller. Paul found joy in long road trips, baseball games, the performing arts, deep dives into historic and insightful reading, good food and drink, and time spent with those he loved including pets who found him irresistible. He had a compassionate heart and supported numerous humanitarian causes. Inspired by radio forecasts he heard in his youth from “Uncle Wethbee” in the New York metropolitan area, he daily tended to weather conditions. His generosity and kindness were gifts to all who knew him and many who did not. He was a private and truly good man who leaves behind a legacy of a life richly lived.