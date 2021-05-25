Paul George Bissiri

Paul Bissiri was born in Los Angeles, California October 13th, 1925 and passed away peacefully at his Napa Valley home on May 17th, 2021. His father Attilio was an Italian immigrant from the island of Sardinia and his mother Ysobel was originally from Kansas City, Kansas. Shortly after his birth, his parents discovered the beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains in area known as Mineral King. The family was so impressed with Mineral King that they built a cabin there in 1928. After that, they spent most of every Summer at their cabin in Mineral King. Paul continued that tradition for 92 of the 95 years of his life. During those Summers, the Bissiri's established lifelong friendships with other visitors to the Mineral King Valley. One of those family friendships with Edwin and Belle Hart ultimately resulted in Paul meeting their youngest daughter Nadean Hart. Towards the end of Paul's and Nadean's teenage years, a romance blossomed which resulted in their marriage on June 16th, 1950. Both Paul and Nadean valued their time in Mineral King as a spiritual renewal each Summer. Mineral King was the number one influencer in their decision to never move out of California and in their final move to Napa in 1968 which was still a reasonable drive from the cabin. They rode horses, packed donkeys and backpacked from Mineral King into numerous places though out the back country wilderness. Paul was an expert fly fisherman who tied his own flies and fished with a classic laminated bamboo pole. In fact, anyone who saw Paul fish would comment on how beautiful his fly-fishing form was and how far he could cast a fly out on a lake. Paul was also a high achiever when it came to education and the pursuit of learning. In fact, he continued to learn and increase his knowledge through out his life up to the time he passed away. After High School, Paul went to Cal Tech where he was president of the student body and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Cal Tech. He then went to Stanford where he taught and got his Master of Science degree in Engineering followed by a Professional degree in Engineering. During part of his college years, he also did his duty to his country by serving in the Navy as a Lieutenant. After college and the Navy, Paul spent much of his professional life working at Unocal in the petroleum industry for over 43 years. However, Paul was not one to sit still in his later years. Paul took over running the family walnut orchard in Visalia up until a few months before he passed away. Paul's other talents included playing the violin, dabbling at the guitar, carving/sculpting figurines, training horses, rebuilding cars and the ability to fix almost anything. He and his wife Nadean loved to travel when they were not in Mineral King. They visited Italy, France, Great Britain, Mexico and China along with trips to various states and sites across the United States. On top of travel, they were regular visitors to art galleries, museums, the theatre and various musical venues. Finally, Paul was a devoted family man who always took care of his wife, his parents, his in-laws, his sister, his son and his grandchildren. Paul is survived by his wife Nadean Bissiri, his son Mark Bissiri and his daughter in-law Tina Bissiri, his grandchildren Elizabeth Bissiri and Steven Bissiri and his great grandson Wesley Bissiri.