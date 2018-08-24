1933—2018
Paul Gratton was born on September 7th, 1933 to Paul Gratton Sr. and Marguerite (McKenzie)Gratton in Portland, Oregon. As a young boy, Paul lived in Napa before moving to Jordan Valley, Oregon with his step-father, Holmes David Glover and his mother. There he developed his love for the outdoors, exploring and adventuring the Eastern Oregon high desert on his step-father’s cattle ranch. At the age of 15, after the ranch was sold, he moved back to Napa to live on F street, and graduated from Napa High in 1952, and earned his AA degree from Napa JC. Paul then enlisted in the army and during his time in South Korea he became pen pals with a young nursing student, Patricia Parish. Paul married Patricia on January 26th, 1957; 9 months and 5 minutes later the two were blessed with twins, Mary Elizabeth and Virginia Diane. A short 18 months later, their son Holmes David was born.
Paul’s love for the outdoors was unwavering, taking his family camping and fishing as soon as possible, using these opportunities to teach lessons of respect, self-reliance and navigation of the beautiful and unforgiving natural world. He enjoyed taking his family to baseball games, skiing and, of course, to watch the 49ers at Kezar and Candlestick.
Paul loved cars old and new and worked for Chevrolet and Cadillac until his retirement at the age of 62. His passion though, was for his wife, his children, and grandchildren and that passion was evident as he was surrounded by his loving family as he passed.
Paul was pre-deceased by his son Holmes David and Daughter Mary Elizabeth, his wife followed him 2 days later. He leaves behind his daughter Virginia, grandchildren John Gratton (Paige), Ben Betourne (Brandi), Elizabeth Poston (Dan), Tyler Needler (Samantha), Travis Needler (Shelby) and great-granddaughter Maggie Poston.
The family wishes to give a huge thank you to Collabria Hospice and especially Lorie, who so lovingly and with great respect took such excellent care of Paul and Pat.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Johns on August 30th at 10:30 a.m. with the wake to follow. Location for the wake will be discussed at mass or call Virginia at 707-287-0738.
Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.