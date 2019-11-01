Paul John Maroon

1947—2019
It is with great sadness that we share the news that Paul Maroon succumbed to cancer on October 15th. He was resting peacefully beside his loving wife, Renée. Paul, an extraordinarily gracious host and devoted family man, never met a person that didn’t become a fast friend. He was beloved by countless friends and relatives and will be sorely missed.
In the late 1990s Paul began the journey to fulfill his life-long dream to create his own boutique small production winery in Napa Valley. His interest stemmed from his agricultural roots working with his father in his family’s produce business and later producing wine with his uncle in Pennsylvania. He started with the purchase of 300 acres on the backside of Howell Mountain in Pope Valley then ultimately the 37 acres within the gates of the Napa Valley Country Club that would become Maroon Vineyard’s permanent home in what is now included in the prestigious “Coombsville Appellation.”
Paul truly loved wine! He was often found sharing his knowledge and plethora of industry adventures. He was a staunch advocate of the wine industry and lent his support to educate the population at large through his active membership in the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the of the Knights of the Vine and Save the Family Farm.
Paul is survived by his wife, Renee, as well his step children, Aaron and Daniel Levin, daughters-in-law Rhea and Akiha, and their children Kaylee, Zachary, and Arisa.
Gifts in memory of Paul can be made at cancerresearchfoundation.org or support Maroon Wines in honor of Paul’s legacy.